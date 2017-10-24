Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE)

Eurowings offers stranded Air Berlin travellers discounts BERLIN Lufthansa's budget airline Eurowings will offer steep discounts to holidaymakers left stranded abroad after insolvent Air Berlin stops flying next week, Eurowings' chief executive said on Friday.

Lufthansa says CSeries' future more sustainable after Airbus deal FRANKFURT, Oct 17 The future of Bombardier’s CSeries programme is more secure after Airbus took a majority stake, customer Lufthansa said on Tuesday.

Air Berlin deal to lift Eurowings sales above 5 bln euros in 2018 DUESSELDORF, Germany Oct 17 A deal to buy large parts of Air Berlin should boost annual revenues at Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings to more than 5 billion euros ($5.88 billion), Eurowings Chief Executive Thorsten Dirks said on Tuesday.