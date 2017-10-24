Lafargeholcim Ltd (LHN.PA)

UPDATE 2-LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief * Company says CFO exit not linked to analyst complaints (Adds comments from sources familiar with hiring)

LafargeHolcim names new CFO ZURICH, Oct 9 Cement maker LafargeHolcim on Monday said Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International would replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year.

Cement group LafargeHolcim cuts global demand outlook ZURICH LafargeHolcim , the world's largest cement maker, cut its forecast for global demand on Wednesday citing weakness in Southeast Asia and Nigeria but said it remained on course to hit its 2017 profit targets.

UPDATE 2-Cement group LafargeHolcim cuts global demand outlook * To overcome market decline with higher pricing, efficiencies

REFILE-LafargeHolcim Q2 profit beats forecasts, new CEO to join early ZURICH, July 26 LafargeHolcim posted slightly better-than-expected second-quarter results on Wednesday as the world's biggest cement maker sought to put a scandal over payments to armed groups in Syria behind it.

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim says strategic road map stay in places, but new CEO will look at it * Lafargeholcim CEO says divestment programme will be completed this year

Holcim to wind up Nigerian company next month LAGOS, July 18 Holcim Nigeria plans to pass a resolution next month to dissolve the company after its Swiss-based parent firm merged with French rival Lafarge two years ago, the cement maker said on Tuesday.

France starts inquiry into LafargeHolcim's Syria activities - source PARIS France has launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim , a judicial source said on Tuesday, investigating "the financing of terrorist enterprise" and endangering lives.