LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICH.NS)
LICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
633.85INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-17.15 (-2.63%)
Prev Close
Rs651.00
Open
Rs651.00
Day's High
Rs652.90
Day's Low
Rs630.85
Volume
2,423,208
Avg. Vol
1,633,240
52-wk High
Rs794.00
52-wk Low
Rs467.85
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-D B Realty executes debt settlement deal with LIC Housing Finance
* Says co, LIC Housing Finance executed debt settlement deal dated Oct 16
BRIEF-India's LIC Housing Finance June-qtr profit up about 15 pct
* Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 5.31 billion rupees
BRIEF-LIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit up about 18 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees
