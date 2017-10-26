Linde AG (LIN1.DE)

Linde cuts threshold for $80 billion Praxair deal, prepares asset sales FRANKFURT Industrial gases group Linde has cut the approval threshold and extended a deadline for accepting its $80 billion (£60.7 billion) tie-up with Praxair, while pushing on with plans to get a green light from regulators.

Linde lowers acceptance threshold for Praxair merger to 60 percent FRANKFURT, Oct 23 German industrial gases groups Linde has lowered the acceptance threshold for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair to 60 from 75 percent.

Industrial gases firms eye Linde-Praxair parts: Frankfurter Allgemeine BERLIN Industrial gases firms Air Products and Air Liquide may bid for parts of peers Linde and Praxair that the two groups may be forced to divest in the event of a merger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday.

DSW investor group rejects Linde-Praxair merger offer BERLIN German investors' association DSW recommended on Monday that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion (60.94 billion pounds) merger with U.S. peer Praxair .