Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Liquor Stores considering selling Kentucky Locations

* Liquor Stores announces it's considering selling Kentucky Locations

BRIEF-Liquor Stores to change frequency of dividend payments to quarterly, effective for Q4

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd - effective for Q4 of 2017, company will change frequency of dividend payments to quarterly

BRIEF-Liquor Stores posts qtrly adj share $0.11

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd reports second quarter 2017 results, new members of senior management changes to board, and change to the frequency of dividend payments

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board

BRIEF-Liquor Stores says six board members will not stand for re-election at annual meeting

* Liquor stores na ltd - 6 board members have advised co they will not be standing for re-election at annual meeting

BRIEF-Liquor Stores reminded shareholders to vote only white management proxy for Co's board

* Liquor Stores NA - ‍reminded shareholders to vote only white management proxy for co's board to protect their investment from Pointnorth Capital​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders

* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. ltd reports Q1 sales C$162.4 million

* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

