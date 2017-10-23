Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.L)

Ex-Lloyds bank bosses used 'spin and puff' in HBOS deal, court told LONDON Former bosses of Lloyds Banking Group used "spin and sales puff" to win over investors and secure a "disastrous" acquisition of rival HBOS during the credit crisis, a lawyer for thousands of shareholders told London's High Court on Wednesday.

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business LONDON Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

MOVES-Thurman to head Lloyds transaction banking LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Ed Thurman as head of global transaction banking (GTB) under a rejig of senior management in its commercial banking division.