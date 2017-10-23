Edition:
United Kingdom

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.L)

LLOY.L on London Stock Exchange

67.00GBp
5:08pm BST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
67.00
Open
67.00
Day's High
67.25
Day's Low
66.49
Volume
107,803,109
Avg. Vol
165,694,860
52-wk High
73.58
52-wk Low
53.25

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 20 2017

Photo

Lloyds investor lawsuit over HBOS deal 'fundamentally flawed', court hears

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group saw a "unique opportunity" in buying struggling rival HBOS during the credit crisis and an investor lawsuit is "fundamentally flawed", a lawyer for the bank told London's High Court on Thursday. Helen Davies defended Lloyds' actions during the takeover on the second day of a 14-week London trial in which about 6,000 investors are claiming more than 550 million pounds in damages.

Continue Reading

Ex-Lloyds bank bosses used 'spin and puff' in HBOS deal, court told

LONDON Former bosses of Lloyds Banking Group used "spin and sales puff" to win over investors and secure a "disastrous" acquisition of rival HBOS during the credit crisis, a lawyer for thousands of shareholders told London's High Court on Wednesday.

Ex-Lloyds bank bosses used "spin and puff" in HBOS deal, court told

LONDON, Oct 18 Former bosses of Lloyds Banking Group used "spin and sales puff" to win over investors and secure a "disastrous" acquisition of rival HBOS during the credit crisis, a lawyer for thousands of shareholders told London's High Court on Wedesday.

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business

LONDON, Oct 12 Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business

LONDON, Oct 12 Lloyds Banking Group has agreed a deal to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business, the bank said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Lloyds Banking to buy Zurich UK workplace pensions and savings unit

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ZURICH TO ACQUIRE ITS UK WORKPLACE PENSIONS AND SAVINGS BUSINESS WITH ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION OF 19 BILLION STG​

MOVES-Thurman to head Lloyds transaction banking

LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Ed Thurman as head of global transaction banking (GTB) under a rejig of senior management in its commercial banking division.

MOVES-Lloyds Banking makes two appointments in commercial banking unit

Oct 11 Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it made two appointments in its commercial banking division, including naming a new managing director of global transaction banking.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More LLOY.L Market Views