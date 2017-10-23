Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)

BRIEF-Londonmetric Property announces sale of royal mail distribution centre for 48.8 mln pounds * EXCHANGED ON SALE OF A ROYAL MAIL DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSE IN DAVENTRY TO TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC FOR £48.8 MILLION, REFLECTING A NIY OF 5.0%​

BRIEF-Londonmetric Property buys portfolio of 14 logistics warehouses * ACQUIRES PORTFOLIO OF 14 LOGISTICS WAREHOUSES FOR 116.60 MILLION STG

BRIEF-Londonmetric Property says acquired Burlington retail park in south west London * ACQUIRED BURLINGTON RETAIL PARK IN SOUTH WEST LONDON FOR £28.3 MILLION FROM A LARGE UK INSTITUTION

BRIEF-Londonmetric's sale of retail park in Milford Haven * LONDONMETRIC WAS ADVISED BY SAVILLS AND PURCHASER WAS ADVISED BY CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE:

BRIEF-Londonmetric announces purchase of distribution warehouse developments * Agreed to purchase, via a forward funding contract with Kier Property, two new distribution warehouses at Logistics City in frimley for 13.1 mln stg

BRIEF-Londonmetric buys two M&S stores for 24.6 million stg * Has acquired two M&S stores in Newport, Isle Of Wight and Kendal, Lancashire for 24.6 million stg, reflecting a NIY of 5.45 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Developer Londonmetric focuses on logistics as e-commerce grows British retail space developer LondonMetric Property Plc expects logistics space to soon represent over 70 percent of its investment as newer developments complete and its portfolio grows, it said on Wednesday.

Developer Londonmetric focuses on logistics as e-commerce grows May 31 British retail space developer LondonMetric Property Plc expects logistics space to soon represent over 70 percent of its investment as newer developments complete and its portfolio grows, it said on Wednesday.