Linamar Corp (LNR.TO)

LNR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

78.42CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.56 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
$78.98
Open
$79.00
Day's High
$79.00
Day's Low
$78.26
Volume
71,961
Avg. Vol
151,698
52-wk High
$80.29
52-wk Low
$47.00

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Linamar files conditional offers to buy assets of three companies

* Linamar -filed conditional offers to buy assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie S.A, F.V.M. Technologies S.A., Alfisa Technologies​

BRIEF-Georg Fischer: Linamar wins major order for lightweight components

* VALUE OF CONTRACT AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL OF AROUND 300 MILLION US DOLLARS OVER A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS

Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales

MONTREAL Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported higher quarterly sales, helped by a strong performance in its industrial sector.

BRIEF-Linamar Corp announces offer for French and Spanish Foundries

* Unit to buy selected assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie, F.V.M. Technologies and Alfisa Technologies for about 6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Linamar qtrly earnings per share $2.20

* Linamar delivers 23rd consecutive quarter of double digit operating earnings growth

