Linamar Corp (LNR.TO)

Fri, Sep 29 2017
BRIEF-Linamar files conditional offers to buy assets of three companies
* Linamar -filed conditional offers to buy assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie S.A, F.V.M. Technologies S.A., Alfisa Technologies
BRIEF-Georg Fischer: Linamar wins major order for lightweight components
* VALUE OF CONTRACT AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL OF AROUND 300 MILLION US DOLLARS OVER A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS
Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales
UPDATE 1-Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales
Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales
BRIEF-Linamar Corp announces offer for French and Spanish Foundries
BRIEF-Linamar qtrly earnings per share $2.20
* Linamar delivers 23rd consecutive quarter of double digit operating earnings growth