Lonmin PLC (LONJ.J)

Platinum miner Lonmin to cut over 1,000 jobs in South Africa- union LONDON, Oct 23 Platinum miner Lonmin plans to cut over 1,000 jobs before Christmas, South Africa's Solidarity union said on Monday, due to persistently low commodity prices and rising costs.

UPDATE 1-Lonmin lifted by bank covenant waiver as raises forecast LONDON, Oct 6 Lonmin's lenders have waived some of its debt covenants, allowing the platinum miner to buy the rest of its Pandora joint venture mine, the South African-focused producer said on Friday.

Platinum miner Lonmin forecasts full-year sales above expectations Oct 6 Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said on Friday it expects full-year sales to be slightly above its prior forecast.

S.African miner Lonmin says licence not at risk after ministry warning LONDON, Sept 12 The South African mines ministry has told platinum miner Lonmin that it failed to meet some of its social and labour obligations, the producer said on Tuesday, but added it did not think its operating licence was in jeopardy.

UPDATE 2-Lonmin to sell surplus platinum capacity to raise cash * Analysts say could risk long-term gain for short-term survival (Adds quotes, detail, analyst comment, share price)

Lonmin to sell surplus platinum capacity to raise cash Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said on Monday it would cut costs and monetise some assets, including processing capacity of up to 500,000 platinum ounces per year.

Lonmin to sell surplus platinum capacity to raise cash Aug 7 Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said it would cut costs and monetise select assets, including the sale of excess processing capacity of up to 500,000 platinum ounces per year, to maximise cash from processing operations and preserve cash.

Miner Lonmin cuts costs, builds cash in third quarter LONDON Platinum miner Lonmin cut more costs and improved its mining performance in its third quarter, it said on Monday, but falling metal prices continued to weigh.