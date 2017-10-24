Edition:
United Kingdom

Lookers PLC (LOOK.L)

LOOK.L on London Stock Exchange

99.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
99.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
552,796
52-wk High
136.68
52-wk Low
96.25

Wed, Aug 16 2017

Car dealership Lookers lowers UK market expectations

LONDON The chief executive of one of Britain's biggest car dealership chains Lookers told Reuters on Wednesday he now expects the British new car market to shrink by 3 percent this year, downgrading his outlook due to Brexit and political uncertainty.

Continue Reading

Car dealership Lookers sees UK market still strong in 2017

LONDON, Aug 16 One of Britain's biggest car dealership chains Lookers said it still expected new car sales to be at a "historically high level" this year despite four consecutive months of drops.

