Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)

Mon, Oct 9 2017
Insurer Lancashire sees losses of up to $212 mln from hurricanes, Mexico earthquakes
LONDON, Oct 9 Insurer Lancashire Holdings said on Monday it estimated that its losses from hurricanes in the Caribbean and southern United States and earthquakes in Mexico would be between $106 million and $212 million.
BRIEF-Insurer Lancashire makes underwriting appointments
* JAMES IRVINE IS TO BE APPOINTED AS DEPUTY CHIEF UNDERWRITING OFFICER FOR LANCASHIRE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED IN BERMUDA
UPDATE 1-Insurer Lancashire expects limited claims payout from Harvey
Aug 31 Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is only exposed to the first $40 million of claims in its main Bermuda property reinsurance account and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.
Aug 30 Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is only exposed to the first $40 million of claims in its main Bermuda property reinsurance account and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.
Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is not exposed to the first $40 million of windstorm reinsurance claims and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.
Aug 30 Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is not exposed to the first $40 million of windstorm reinsurance claims and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.
BRIEF-LXI Reit acquires Motorpoint car showroom in Burnley, Lancashire
* ACQUIRED MOTORPOINT CAR SHOWROOM IN BURNLEY, LANCASHIRE FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF £5.7 MILLION
Insurer Lancashire Holdings first-half pretax profit up 18 percent
LONDON Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported an 18 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Thursday as it kept a tight rein on overheads and underwriting in challenging markets.
LONDON, July 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported an 18 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Thursday as it kept a tight rein on overheads and underwriting in challenging markets.
LONDON, July 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported an 18 percent rise in first-half pretax profit despite challenging market conditions as it continued to moderate its risk exposure against a tough underwriting environment.
