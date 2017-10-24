Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LRTI.NS)
LRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
805.70INR
11:11am BST
805.70INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.30 (+0.29%)
Rs2.30 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs803.40
Rs803.40
Open
Rs799.50
Rs799.50
Day's High
Rs809.00
Rs809.00
Day's Low
Rs799.50
Rs799.50
Volume
13,215
13,215
Avg. Vol
40,462
40,462
52-wk High
Rs842.00
Rs842.00
52-wk Low
Rs598.00
Rs598.00
Select another date:
Thu, Jul 27 2017
BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO and MD
BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech June qtr consol profit up about 13 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 2.67 billion rupees versus profit of 2.36 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech says Utica National Insurance Group partners with co for policy system
* Larsen & Toubro Infotech - selected by Utica National Insurance Group for Duck Creek policy system implementation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sTV1H2) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech March-qtr profit little changed
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees
Select another date: