Edition:
United Kingdom

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LRTI.NS)

LRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

805.70INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.30 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs803.40
Open
Rs799.50
Day's High
Rs809.00
Day's Low
Rs799.50
Volume
13,215
Avg. Vol
40,462
52-wk High
Rs842.00
52-wk Low
Rs598.00

Select another date:

Thu, Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO and MD

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech June qtr consol profit up about 13 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 2.67 billion rupees versus profit of 2.36 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech says Utica National Insurance Group partners with co for policy system

* Larsen & Toubro Infotech - selected by Utica National Insurance Group for Duck Creek policy system implementation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sTV1H2) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech March-qtr profit little changed

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees

Select another date: