Edition:
United Kingdom

London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)

LSE.L on London Stock Exchange

3,845.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,845.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
670,631
52-wk High
4,069.00
52-wk Low
2,611.00

Wed, Sep 13 2017

LSE buys further stake in clearing arm LCH

London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) has agreed to buy an additional stake of up to 6.8 percent in its clearing arm LCH from some of its minority shareholders, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

LSE would gain from takeover of 'hidden jewel' Euroclear - UBS analysts

LONDON A London Stock Exchange Group takeover of "hidden jewel" Euroclear would make financial sense and give rival Deutsche Boerse a run for its money, UBS analysts said on Thursday.

London Stock Exchange Group tests blockchain for private company shares

NEW YORK/LONDON The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has teamed up with IBM to build a blockchain-based platform to digitally issue private shares of small and medium enterprises in Italy.

FTSE Russell leaning toward minimum threshold for voting rights - CEO

HONG KONG FTSE Russell is likely to restrict the inclusion of companies with unequal voting rights in some of its equity indexes, to address investor concerns over falling corporate governance standards, the CEO of the world's largest index company said.

