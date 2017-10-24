London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)

LSE buys further stake in clearing arm LCH Sept 13 London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) has agreed to buy an additional stake of up to 6.8 percent in its clearing arm LCH from some of its minority shareholders, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

LSE would gain from takeover of 'hidden jewel' Euroclear - UBS analysts LONDON A London Stock Exchange Group takeover of "hidden jewel" Euroclear would make financial sense and give rival Deutsche Boerse a run for its money, UBS analysts said on Thursday.

London Stock Exchange Group tests blockchain for private company shares NEW YORK/LONDON The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has teamed up with IBM to build a blockchain-based platform to digitally issue private shares of small and medium enterprises in Italy.

