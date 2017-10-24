London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)
3,845.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
3,845.00
--
--
--
--
670,631
4,069.00
2,611.00
Wed, Sep 13 2017
LSE buys further stake in clearing arm LCH
London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) has agreed to buy an additional stake of up to 6.8 percent in its clearing arm LCH from some of its minority shareholders, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
LSE buys further stake in clearing arm LCH
Sept 13 London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) has agreed to buy an additional stake of up to 6.8 percent in its clearing arm LCH from some of its minority shareholders, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
BRIEF-LSEG to increase its majority shareholding in LCH
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF LCH TO ACQUIRE FURTHER SHARES IN LCH
LSE would gain from takeover of 'hidden jewel' Euroclear - UBS analysts
LONDON A London Stock Exchange Group takeover of "hidden jewel" Euroclear would make financial sense and give rival Deutsche Boerse a run for its money, UBS analysts said on Thursday.
LSE would gain from takeover of "hidden jewel" Euroclear- UBS analysts
LONDON, Aug 31 A London Stock Exchange Group takeover of "hidden jewel" Euroclear would make financial sense and give rival Deutsche Boerse a run for its money, UBS analysts said on Thursday.
London Stock Exchange Group tests blockchain for private company shares
NEW YORK/LONDON The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has teamed up with IBM to build a blockchain-based platform to digitally issue private shares of small and medium enterprises in Italy.
RPT-London Stock Exchange Group tests blockchain for private company shares
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 19 The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has teamed up with IBM to build a blockchain-based platform to digitally issue private shares of small and medium enterprises in Italy.
London Stock Exchange Group tests blockchain for private company shares
NEW YORK/LONDON The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has teamed up with IBM to build a blockchain-based platform to digitally issue private shares of small and medium enterprises in Italy.
London Stock Exchange Group tests blockchain for private company shares
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 19 The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has teamed up with IBM to build a blockchain-based platform to digitally issue private shares of small and medium enterprises in Italy.
FTSE Russell leaning toward minimum threshold for voting rights - CEO
HONG KONG FTSE Russell is likely to restrict the inclusion of companies with unequal voting rights in some of its equity indexes, to address investor concerns over falling corporate governance standards, the CEO of the world's largest index company said.
- Are these the only three stocks in the FTSE 100 worth buying?
- Do today's updates make these 3 stocks 'must-haves' for your portfolio?
- Are DS Smith plc, Cambian Group plc and London Stock Exchange Group plc 3 stocks to avoid following today's updates?
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc And London Stock Exchange Group Plc After Today's News?
- 3 Hot Picks For March? Aviva plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc And Gulf Marine Services PLC
- London Stock Exchange Group Plc In Merger Talks With Deutsche Börse