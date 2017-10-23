Lucara Diamond Corp (LUC.TO)

Edition:
Tue, Sep 26 2017

Canada's Lucara sells world's largest uncut diamond for $53 million

VANCOUVER A tennis ball-sized rough diamond unearthed nearly two years ago by Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp has been sold for $53 million (39.36 million pounds), the Vancouver-based company said on Monday.

BRIEF-Lucara Announces Sale of 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona‍​

* Lucara Diamond Corp - ‍announces sale of 1,109 Carat Lesedi La Rona​

BRIEF-Lucara Diamond says amendment to Botswana Precious & Semi Precious Stones Act described in a news article to have no impact on financial position

* Lucara Diamond Corp - amendment to Botswana Precious & Semi Precious Stones (Protection) Act described in a news article to have no impact on financial position​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Lucara Diamond mulls partnership to sell world's largest uncut stone

TORONTO Nearly two years after unearthing a tennis ball-sized 1,109-carat rough diamond, Lucara Diamond Corp is considering forming a partnership to sell the stone if it still does not have a deal in the next six to eight weeks.

BRIEF-Lucara qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly revenues $79.6 million versus $140.8‍​ million; qtrly earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Lucara announces Q1 revenue $26.1 million

* Lucara Diamond Corp - Capital expenditure in 2017 is forecasted at between $33-$35 million

