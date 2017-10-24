Edition:
United Kingdom

Lupin Ltd (LUPN.BO)

LUPN.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,026.50INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.20 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs1,036.70
Open
Rs1,037.00
Day's High
Rs1,041.95
Day's Low
Rs1,023.35
Volume
50,021
Avg. Vol
167,363
52-wk High
Rs1,572.25
52-wk Low
Rs920.00

BRIEF-India's Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod for carbidopa tablets

* Says gets U.S. FDA approval for carbidopa tablets, 25 mg Source text - http://bit.ly/2z3pjeB

BRIEF-Lupin's U.S. unit Lupin Inc buys Symbiomix Therapeutics‍​

* Says acquisition made for a cash consideration of USD 150 million including a USD 50 million upfront and other time‐based payments‍​‍​‍​

BRIEF-Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S.

* Says Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S. Source text - http://bit.ly/2zcIe3c

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead

Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

BRIEF-Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod for generic drug to treat chest pain, hypertension

* Says drug indicated for management of patients with angina pectoris and for the treatment of hypertension‍​‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fVIiw5

BRIEF-Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod for generic Acticlate tablets‍​

* Says gets FDA nod for generic Acticlate tablets‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fWyUc6

BRIEF-Lupin gets FDA nod for generic inflammatory skin disorder treatment

* Gets FDA nod for generic treatment, clobetasol propionate lotion‍​, to treat a type of inflammatory skin disorder Source text: http://bit.ly/2xEcWE4

BRIEF-India's Lupin gets FDA nod for generic flagyl tablets

* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic flagyl tablets

BRIEF-India's Lupin gets U.S. FDA approval for generic vibra-tabs tablet

* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic vibra-tabs tablet

BRIEF-Lupin launches generic benicar tablets in the U.S.

* Says lupin launches generic benicar tablets in the U.S. Source text - http://bit.ly/2vXYmmI

