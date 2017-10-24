Edition:
United Kingdom

LANXESS AG (LXSG.DE)

LXSG.DE on Xetra

67.31EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.38 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
€67.69
Open
€67.55
Day's High
€67.55
Day's Low
€67.09
Volume
218,190
Avg. Vol
302,880
52-wk High
€70.67
52-wk Low
€53.64

Select another date:

Tue, Sep 5 2017

UPDATE 1-Lanxess targets rising profitability with new mid-term goals

* Shares slip to bottom of MDAX index (Adds further details on new targets)

Continue Reading

Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess

FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.

Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess

FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.

Select another date: