Edition:
United Kingdom

Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)

MAB.L on London Stock Exchange

245.90GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

-1.40 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
247.30
Open
246.20
Day's High
248.70
Day's Low
244.54
Volume
160,942
Avg. Vol
490,293
52-wk High
293.00
52-wk Low
218.00

Select another date:

Thu, Sep 21 2017

Mitchells & Butlers blames weather as drink sales fall

British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers Plc said its drinks sales shrank 1.2 percent in the past eight weeks, blaming poor weather compared to last year, although food sales rose.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-Mitchells & Butlers blames weather as drink sales fall

Sept 21 British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers Plc said its drinks sales shrank 1.2 percent in the past eight weeks, blaming poor weather compared to last year, although food sales rose. The group, whose pubs include Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One, said food sales grew by 1.5 percent in the eight weeks through Sept. 16.

REFILE-Mitchells & Butlers sales up despite poor weather

Sept 21 British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 2.9 percent rise in sales for the 51-week period to Sept. 16 despite poor weather in recent weeks.

BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers says total sales up 3.1 pct year-to-date

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS - TRADING SINCE HY HAS BEEN STRONG, WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF 2.6% OVER 10-WK PERIOD CONTINUING MOMENTUM REPORTED AT HY

Pub company Mitchells & Butlers says consumer confidence still "fragile"

British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Wednesday, saying that consumer confidence has remained "fragile" throughout this year and last, sending its share price lower.

UPDATE 1-Pub company Mitchells & Butlers says consumer confidence still "fragile"

May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Wednesday, saying that consumer confidence has remained "fragile" throughout this year and last, sending its share price lower.

CORRECTED-Pub company Mitchells & Butlers says consumer confidence still "fragile"

May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Wednesday, saying that consumer confidence "has remained fragile" throughout this year and last.

BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers posts H1 pretax profit of 75 mln pounds

* H1 pretax profit 75 million stg versus 83 million stg year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MAB.L Market Views