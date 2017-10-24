Edition:
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MALD.NS)

MALD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

464.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.75 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
Rs463.25
Open
Rs467.35
Day's High
Rs468.45
Day's Low
Rs462.00
Volume
29,993
Avg. Vol
45,402
52-wk High
Rs530.00
52-wk Low
Rs318.74

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV

* Mahindra lifespace developers ltd - ‍co, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV to develop affordable housing projects in India​

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers partners with IFC for industrial infrastructure development

* Says partnering with International Finance Corporation for industrial infrastructure development

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers incorporates Mahindra Happinest Developers as wholly owned unit

* Says Mahindra Happinest Developers Pvt incorporated as wholly owned unit of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2wagTvY Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs worth upto 7.50 bln rupees

* Gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs worth upto 7.50 billion rupees

BRIEF-India's Mahindra Lifespace Developers June-qtr consol profit after tax down 21 pct

* June quarter income from operations 1.09 billion rupees versus 888.6 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs of upto 7.50 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs and/or other debt securities of upto INR 7.50 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2twKseg) Further company coverage:

