Marksans Pharma Ltd (MARK.NS)

MARK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

43.20INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs43.35
Open
Rs43.65
Day's High
Rs44.50
Day's Low
Rs43.05
Volume
2,294,541
Avg. Vol
2,403,314
52-wk High
Rs58.25
52-wk Low
Rs35.90

Mon, Oct 9 2017

BRIEF-Marksans Pharma gets EIR from U.S. FDA for inspection of Goa facility‍​‍​

* Says got EIR from U.S. Fda for inspection of co's Goa facility

BRIEF-India's Marksans Pharma June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 11.6 million rupees versus profit 40.5 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Marksans Pharma March-qtr profit tanks

* March quarter profit 5.7 million rupees versus profit 50.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Marksans Pharma's Goa plant gets approved by UK MHRA

* Says company's Goa plant has been approved by UK MHRA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

