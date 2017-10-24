Marksans Pharma Ltd (MARK.NS)
MARK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
43.20INR
11:27am BST
43.20INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.35%)
Rs-0.15 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs43.35
Rs43.35
Open
Rs43.65
Rs43.65
Day's High
Rs44.50
Rs44.50
Day's Low
Rs43.05
Rs43.05
Volume
2,294,541
2,294,541
Avg. Vol
2,403,314
2,403,314
52-wk High
Rs58.25
Rs58.25
52-wk Low
Rs35.90
Rs35.90
Select another date:
Mon, Oct 9 2017
BRIEF-Marksans Pharma gets EIR from U.S. FDA for inspection of Goa facility
* Says got EIR from U.S. Fda for inspection of co's Goa facility
BRIEF-India's Marksans Pharma June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 11.6 million rupees versus profit 40.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Marksans Pharma March-qtr profit tanks
* March quarter profit 5.7 million rupees versus profit 50.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Marksans Pharma's Goa plant gets approved by UK MHRA
* Says company's Goa plant has been approved by UK MHRA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: