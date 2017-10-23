Marston's PLC (MARS.L)
MARS.L on London Stock Exchange
106.40GBp
5:08pm BST
Change (% chg)
-1.10 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
107.50
Open
106.70
Day's High
107.50
Day's Low
106.00
Volume
1,586,308
Avg. Vol
2,502,329
52-wk High
147.70
52-wk Low
101.40
Tue, Oct 10 2017
Marston's to open fewer pubs, lodges next year on muted market
British pub operator Marston's Plc said it planned to open fewer pubs, bars and lodges next year due to subdued market conditions.
Oct 10 British pub operator Marston's Plc said it planned to open fewer pubs, bars and lodges next year due to subdued market conditions.
BRIEF-Marston's to conduct a non-pre-emptive cash placing of 57.6 mln new ordinary shares
* To conduct a non-pre-emptive cash placing of approximately 57.6 million new ordinary shares
BRIEF-Marston's acquires Charles Wells brewing and beer business for 55 mln pounds
* Acquisition of charles wells brewing and beer business for £55 million
BRIEF-Marston's H1 revenue up 4.5 pct to 202.6 mln STG
* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 2.7 percent to 33.7 million stg
