Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)

Goldman units to sell up to $110 mln stake in India's Max Financial MUMBAI, Sept 14 Goldman Sachs will sell shares worth up to $110 million in India's Max Financial Services Ltd on Friday, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.

BRIEF-India's Max Financial Services June-qtr profit down about 38 pct * Net profit after tax in June quarter last year was 1.07 billion rupees; total revenue was 1.32 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vmo1Xw) Further company coverage:

India's Max Financial calls off merger with HDFC Standard Life Insurance July 31 India's Max Financial Services on Monday called off its proposed merger with HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd, citing delays in the process.

BRIEF-Max Financial Services says inordinate time for finalization led to withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life * Inordinate time associated with finalization and approval of structures led to withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life

BRIEF-Max Financial Services withdraws merger agreement with HDFC Standard Life Insurance * Amalgamation agreement between co, Max Life Insurance, Max India and HDFC Standard Life Insurance is not being extended further