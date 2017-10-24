Edition:
McLeod Russel India Ltd (MCLE.NS)

MCLE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

160.45INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs160.90
Open
Rs161.50
Day's High
Rs161.50
Day's Low
Rs159.10
Volume
90,841
Avg. Vol
130,063
52-wk High
Rs196.60
52-wk Low
Rs137.50

Thu, Aug 24 2017

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to dispose of Bhatpara tea estate for 132.1 mln rupees

* Says to sell Bhatpara tea estate to Voom Food Industries for 132.1 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India gets members' nod for re-appointment of A. Khaitan as MD

* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of A. Khaitan as MD of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2vlwcVw Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India June-qtr loss narrows

* June quarter loss 16.6 million rupees versus loss of 173.4 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV

* Says to start talks with Eveready Industries India for participating in JV

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India March-qtr net loss narrows

* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 3.12 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

