Edition:
United Kingdom

McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)

MCS.L on London Stock Exchange

158.50GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

-2.80 (-1.74%)
Prev Close
161.30
Open
159.40
Day's High
161.10
Day's Low
155.70
Volume
647,148
Avg. Vol
1,449,945
52-wk High
199.60
52-wk Low
142.94

Select another date:

Wed, Jul 5 2017

Builder McCarthy confident for year despite election hit

McCarthy & Stone , Britain's biggest builder of homes for retirees, said sales momentum slowed in recent weeks hurt by the uncertainty brought on by the country's general election, even as it posted a hefty order book of forward sales for the March to June period.

Continue Reading

UK's McCarthy & Stone order book robust, but slows post polls

July 5 McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retirees, reported a hefty order book of forward sales since March, but said sales momentum slowed in recent weeks, hurt by uncertainty brought on by the country's general election.

Select another date:

Market Views