McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)
MCS.L on London Stock Exchange
158.50GBp
5:09pm BST
158.50GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)
-2.80 (-1.74%)
-2.80 (-1.74%)
Prev Close
161.30
161.30
Open
159.40
159.40
Day's High
161.10
161.10
Day's Low
155.70
155.70
Volume
647,148
647,148
Avg. Vol
1,449,945
1,449,945
52-wk High
199.60
199.60
52-wk Low
142.94
142.94
Wed, Jul 5 2017
Builder McCarthy confident for year despite election hit
McCarthy & Stone , Britain's biggest builder of homes for retirees, said sales momentum slowed in recent weeks hurt by the uncertainty brought on by the country's general election, even as it posted a hefty order book of forward sales for the March to June period.
