Mediclinic International PLC (MDCM.L)

Spire rejects 1.2 billion pound Mediclinic offer, shares soar Britain's Spire Healthcare has rejected a full takeover offer from South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International , which already owns nearly 30 percent of its stock, sending its shares up 12 percent.

UPDATE 2-Britain's Spire rejects 1.2 bln stg Mediclinic offer, shares soar * Mediclinic has to Nov. 20 to either make firm offer or walk away (Adds share movement, context, analyst comments)

BRIEF-Mediclinic confirms approach to Spire; says considering position * MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - ‍ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC​

Spire rejects 1.2 bln pound Mediclinic takeover bid Oct 23 Spire Healthcare has rejected an approach by South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International on a deal to take full control of Britain's second-largest healthcare company.

BRIEF-UK's Spire says rejects bid from Mediclinic Intl * SPIRE HEALTHCARE - ‍RECEIVED PRELIMINARY AND CONDITIONAL PROPOSAL FROM MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC

Mediclinic approaches Spire about takeover - source LONDON South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International has approached Spire Healthcare about a deal to take full control of Britain's second-largest healthcare company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mediclinic approaches Spire about takeover: source LONDON South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International has approached Spire Healthcare about a deal to take full control of Britain's second-largest healthcare company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mediclinic approaches Spire about takeover -source LONDON, Oct 22 South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International has approached Spire Healthcare about a deal to take full control of Britain's second-largest healthcare company, according to a person familiar with the matter.