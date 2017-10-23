MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO)

BRIEF-MEG Energy says maintenance underway at 82,000 bpd oil sands plant * Says planned maintenance currently underway at phases 1 and 2 of 82,000 barrel per day Christina Lake oil sands project Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

UPDATE 1-Canada's MEG Energy posts smaller-than-expected loss on higher prices, lower costs May 11 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by higher bitumen prices and lower production costs.

Canada's MEG Energy reports smaller quarterly profit May 11 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly profit compared with a year earlier, when the company recorded higher gains related to foreign exchange and commodity risk management.