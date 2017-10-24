Edition:
United Kingdom

Mediclinic International PLC (MEIJ.J)

MEIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,098.00ZAc
2:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

-202.00 (-1.79%)
Prev Close
11,300.00
Open
11,248.00
Day's High
11,332.00
Day's Low
11,068.00
Volume
1,110,148
Avg. Vol
900,861
52-wk High
15,820.00
52-wk Low
11,068.00

Mon, Oct 23 2017

Britain's Spire rejects 1.2 billion pound Mediclinic offer, shares soar

Britain's Spire Healthcare has rejected a full takeover offer from South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International , which already owns nearly 30 percent of its stock, sending its shares up 12 percent.

South Africa's Mediclinic sees Middle East weakness denting earnings

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 17 South Africa's Mediclinic International said it expects a drop in half-year earnings, sending its shares lower, as a weak performance in the United Arab Emirates weighed on its business.

