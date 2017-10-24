Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)
373.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
-1.10 (-0.29%)
375.00
375.00
378.70
371.70
4,310,014
2,998,476
537.50
355.00
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments enters partnership with Entertainment One
* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTERTAINMENT ONE TO DEVELOP NEW PEPPA PIG ATTRACTIONS
Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld - source
UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld: source
UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.
UPDATE 2-Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld - source
Oct 4 UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld - Bloomberg
Oct 4 UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.
- Are these three shares screaming buys after today's results?
- Will a plummeting pound boost tourism shares like Merlin Entertainments plc, Whitbread plc & Marston's plc?
- Forget the high valuations! Why you need to check out ARM Holdings plc, Bunzl plc and Merlin Entertainments plc
- 5 stocks I'd buy and hold forever: Rolls-Royce Holding plc, Next plc, Boohoo.Com plc, Merlin Entertainments plc and J Sainsbury plc
- 3 Half-term heroes: Why Sky plc, Just Eat plc and Merlin Entertainments plc could all benefit from the break
- Are Tullow Oil plc, Merlin Entertainments plc and Next plc the FTSE 100's best turnaround stocks?