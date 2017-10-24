Edition:
Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)

MERL.L on London Stock Exchange

373.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.10 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
375.00
Open
375.00
Day's High
378.70
Day's Low
371.70
Volume
4,310,014
Avg. Vol
2,998,476
52-wk High
537.50
52-wk Low
355.00

BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments enters partnership with Entertainment One

* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTERTAINMENT ONE TO DEVELOP NEW PEPPA PIG ATTRACTIONS​

Merlin Entertainments bids for part of SeaWorld - source

UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.

