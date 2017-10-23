Edition:
United Kingdom

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO)

MFI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

32.62CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$32.62
Open
$32.64
Day's High
$32.88
Day's Low
$32.62
Volume
153,207
Avg. Vol
191,928
52-wk High
$35.37
52-wk Low
$27.31

Select another date:

Thu, Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Maple Leaf Foods reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.41

* Maple Leaf Foods reports second quarter 2017 financial results

UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf Foods' quarterly profit rises 19 percent

July 27 Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as it sold more pork products.

July 27 Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its pork products.

BRIEF-Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid

* Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Maple Leaf Foods will recall breaded chicken products due to toxin content

* Canadian Food Inspection Agency- Maple Leaf Foods recalling breaded chicken products from marketplace as it may contain toxin produced by staphylococcus bacteria

UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf Foods posts higher-than-expected profit

April 27 Meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by increased retail sales in Canada and higher exports.

Maple Leaf Foods reports 28.8 pct fall in profit

April 27 Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 28.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt partly by restructuring charges.

