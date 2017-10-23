Magna International Inc (MG.TO)

BRIEF-Huayu Automotive Systems, Magna's unit to set up JV * Says it, Magna International's unit plan to set up jv with registered capital at 200 million yuan ($30.20 million)

BRIEF-Magna International to build new paint line in Slovenia * Magna to build new paint line in Slovenia to support Graz Vehicle production

Canada's Magna joins BMW, Intel self-driving car project Oct 10 Canadian auto parts producer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it has joined a consortium including BMW and Intel Corp to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for the use of auto makers by 2020.

BRIEF-Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology * Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye platform as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market Source text - () Further company coverage:

Canadian car parts maker Magna wins Slovenia construction permit LJUBLJANA, Oct 5 Slovenia has granted Canadian car parts maker Magna International a construction permit to build a paint factory in northeastern Slovenia, the Environment Ministry and Magna said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Magna International says‍ reached a settlement agreement with plaintiffs in KS Centoco legal proceedings​ * Magna International Inc - ‍ reached a settlement agreement with plaintiffs in KS Centoco Ltd legal proceedings​

BRIEF-Magna announces senior notes offering * Magna International Inc - ‍Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 1.500% and will mature on September 25, 2027​

BRIEF-Magna expands in Alabama with aluminum casting facility * Magna International Inc - ‍expanding operations to add aluminum casting capabilities at its Kamtek facility in Birmingham, Alabama​