Edition:
United Kingdom

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)

MGGT.L on London Stock Exchange

513.00GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)

6.00 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
507.00
Open
506.50
Day's High
513.50
Day's Low
506.00
Volume
1,195,771
Avg. Vol
2,099,364
52-wk High
530.00
52-wk Low
407.40

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 1 2017

Britain's Meggitt on track to meet annual forecasts

LONDON British auto and aircraft parts maker Meggitt reiterated its annual guidance for a 2 to 4 percent rise in organic revenue after it reported first-half results helped by currency moves and civil aerospace demand.

Continue Reading

Britain's Meggitt on track to meet annual forecasts

LONDON, Aug 1 British auto and aircraft parts maker Meggitt reiterated its annual guidance for a 2 to 4 percent rise in organic revenue after it reported first-half results helped by currency moves and civil aerospace demand.

BRIEF-Meggitt's Q1 trading in line with expectations

* Trading during Q1 of 2017 has been in line with expectations

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MGGT.L Market Views