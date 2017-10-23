Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)
MGGT.L on London Stock Exchange
513.00GBp
5:01pm BST
513.00GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)
6.00 (+1.18%)
6.00 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
507.00
507.00
Open
506.50
506.50
Day's High
513.50
513.50
Day's Low
506.00
506.00
Volume
1,195,771
1,195,771
Avg. Vol
2,099,364
2,099,364
52-wk High
530.00
530.00
52-wk Low
407.40
407.40
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 1 2017
Britain's Meggitt on track to meet annual forecasts
LONDON British auto and aircraft parts maker Meggitt reiterated its annual guidance for a 2 to 4 percent rise in organic revenue after it reported first-half results helped by currency moves and civil aerospace demand.
LONDON, Aug 1 British auto and aircraft parts maker Meggitt reiterated its annual guidance for a 2 to 4 percent rise in organic revenue after it reported first-half results helped by currency moves and civil aerospace demand.
BRIEF-Meggitt's Q1 trading in line with expectations
* Trading during Q1 of 2017 has been in line with expectations
Select another date:
