Edition:
United Kingdom

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS.L)

MGNS.L on London Stock Exchange

1,388.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,388.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
117,995
52-wk High
1,500.00
52-wk Low
685.50

Select another date:

Wed, Jul 19 2017

British construction company Morgan Sindall raises forecast

Britain's Morgan Sindall said a strong performance by its office installation and refurbishment business and improving construction margins would lift its full-year results ahead of its expectations.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-British construction company Morgan Sindall raises forecast

July 19 Britain's Morgan Sindall said a strong performance by its office installation and refurbishment business and improving construction margins would lift its full-year results ahead of its expectations.

British construction company Morgan Sindall hikes full-year forecast

July 19 British construction company Morgan Sindall expects full-year results to be significantly ahead of its expectations, it said on Wednesday, citing a strong performance by its office installation and refurbishment business.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MGNS.L Market Views