Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS.L)
MGNS.L on London Stock Exchange
1,388.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,388.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,388.00
1,388.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
117,995
117,995
52-wk High
1,500.00
1,500.00
52-wk Low
685.50
685.50
UPDATE 1-British construction company Morgan Sindall raises forecast
July 19 Britain's Morgan Sindall said a strong performance by its office installation and refurbishment business and improving construction margins would lift its full-year results ahead of its expectations.
