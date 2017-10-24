Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)
MGROS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
26.38TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.04TL (-0.15%)
Prev Close
26.42TL
Open
26.46TL
Day's High
26.54TL
Day's Low
26.00TL
Volume
144,617
Avg. Vol
329,294
52-wk High
30.50TL
52-wk Low
16.15TL
BRIEF-Competition Authority approves acquisition of 12 Migros and 8 Kipa stores by CarrefourSa
Sept 29 CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR SABANCI TİCARET MERKEZİ AS:
BRIEF-Migros reaches collective bargaining agreement with labor union
* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LABOUR UNION ON COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q2 net loss widens to 117.5 million lira
* Q2 NET LOSS OF 117.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 36.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Carrefoursa signs agreement with Migros and Tesco Kipa to takeover 20 stores in total
* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MIGROS AND TESCO KIPA TO TAKEOVER 12 MIGROS AND 8 KIPA STORES FOR 20 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-DeA Capital unit completes transaction relating to put option on 9.75 pct stake in Migros
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY KENAN INVESTMENTS COMPLETED THE TRANSACTIONS RELATING TO A PUT OPTION ON A STAKE OF 9.75 PCT IN MIGROS
BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
