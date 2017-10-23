Excelsior Mining Corp (MIN.TO)
MIN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.21CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
$1.22
Open
$1.23
Day's High
$1.23
Day's Low
$1.17
Volume
138,748
Avg. Vol
137,653
52-wk High
$1.48
52-wk Low
$0.40
Wed, Oct 11 2017
* Excelsior Mining Corp - receives no appeal on recently granted state operating permit
* Excelsior Mining Corp - Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued amended Aquifer protection permit for co's Johnson camp mine
* Excelsior Mining's Gunnison copper project receives draft state permit
