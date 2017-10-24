Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MKS.L)

McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion LONDON Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to manoeuvre as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.

Former M&S executive Laura Wade-Gery joins John Lewis board LONDON Laura Wade-Gery, a former senior director of Marks & Spencer , has joined rival British retailer the John Lewis Partnership [JLP.UL], it said on Friday.

M&S in talks to transfer Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner Marks & Spencer has opened talks to sell its wholly owned Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner Al-Futtaim, the British company said on Wednesday.

Dip in food sales knocks M&S, as clothing shows signs of recovery LONDON A surprise dip in underlying food sales knocked shares in Marks & Spencer on Tuesday, though the British retailer said its recovery remained on track thanks to a second consecutive quarterly increase in full-price clothing sales. |