Edition:
United Kingdom

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MKS.L)

MKS.L on London Stock Exchange

346.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
346.90
Open
345.90
Day's High
348.40
Day's Low
345.10
Volume
4,825,774
Avg. Vol
7,383,394
52-wk High
397.80
52-wk Low
306.70

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 13 2017

Fitch Affirms Marks and Spencer at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Marks and Spencer Group Plc's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook are supported by M&S's strong brand name, relatively stable customer base, its large scale, reputation for high quality in food and its steady credit metrics and profile. EBIT margins remain stea

Continue Reading

McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion

LONDON Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to manoeuvre as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.

McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion

LONDON Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to maneuver as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.

Former M&S executive Laura Wade-Gery joins John Lewis board

LONDON Laura Wade-Gery, a former senior director of Marks & Spencer , has joined rival British retailer the John Lewis Partnership [JLP.UL], it said on Friday.

Former M&S executive Laura Wade-Gery joins John Lewis board

LONDON, Sept 8 Laura Wade-Gery, a former senior director of Marks & Spencer, has joined rival British retailer the John Lewis Partnership, it said on Friday.

M&S in talks to transfer Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner

Marks & Spencer has opened talks to sell its wholly owned Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner Al-Futtaim, the British company said on Wednesday.

M&S in talks to transfer Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner

Marks & Spencer has opened talks to sell its wholly owned Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner Al-Futtaim, the British company said on Wednesday.

M&S in talks to transfer Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner

Aug 30 Marks & Spencer has opened talks to sell its wholly owned Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner Al-Futtaim, the British company said on Wednesday.

Dip in food sales knocks M&S, as clothing shows signs of recovery

LONDON A surprise dip in underlying food sales knocked shares in Marks & Spencer on Tuesday, though the British retailer said its recovery remained on track thanks to a second consecutive quarterly increase in full-price clothing sales. | Video

Dip in food sales knocks M&S, as clothing shows signs of recovery

LONDON A surprise dip in underlying food sales knocked shares in Marks & Spencer on Tuesday, though the British retailer said its recovery remained on track thanks to a second consecutive quarterly increase in full-price clothing sales. | Video

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MKS.L Market Views