Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MKS.L)
346.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
0.00 (+0.00%)
346.90
345.90
348.40
345.10
4,825,774
7,383,394
397.80
306.70
Fri, Oct 13 2017
Fitch Affirms Marks and Spencer at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Marks and Spencer Group Plc's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook are supported by M&S's strong brand name, relatively stable customer base, its large scale, reputation for high quality in food and its steady credit metrics and profile. EBIT margins remain stea
McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion
LONDON Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to manoeuvre as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.
Former M&S executive Laura Wade-Gery joins John Lewis board
LONDON Laura Wade-Gery, a former senior director of Marks & Spencer , has joined rival British retailer the John Lewis Partnership [JLP.UL], it said on Friday.
M&S in talks to transfer Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner
Marks & Spencer has opened talks to sell its wholly owned Hong Kong and Macau stores to franchise partner Al-Futtaim, the British company said on Wednesday.
Dip in food sales knocks M&S, as clothing shows signs of recovery
LONDON A surprise dip in underlying food sales knocked shares in Marks & Spencer on Tuesday, though the British retailer said its recovery remained on track thanks to a second consecutive quarterly increase in full-price clothing sales. | Video
