Mondi PLC (MNDI.L)
MNDI.L on London Stock Exchange
1,884.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,884.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-6.00 (-0.32%)
-6.00 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
1,890.00
1,890.00
Open
1,890.00
1,890.00
Day's High
1,891.00
1,891.00
Day's Low
1,876.00
1,876.00
Volume
1,234,151
1,234,151
Avg. Vol
1,597,947
1,597,947
52-wk High
2,145.00
2,145.00
52-wk Low
1,495.00
1,495.00
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 11 2017
South Africa's Mondi's Q3 profit rises, warns on full year
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 South African packaging and paper company Mondi reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly underlying operating profit on Wednesday helped up higher prices but said its full-year would miss expectations.
South Africa's Mondi Group H1 profit falls 6 pct
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 Packaging and paper company Mondi's half-year underlying profit fell 6 percent after the valuation of its forestry assets in South Africa rose less than the year before and due to the impact of mill maintenance shutdowns, it said on Thursday.
Mondi's Q1 profit falls on lower selling prices
JOHANNESBURG, May 11 South African packaging and paper company Mondi said on Thursday underlying operating profit for the first quarter of 2017 was down 6 percent due to lower selling prices and inflationary cost pressures.
Select another date:
- Will these 3 shares soar or sink after today’s updates?
- Can these FTSE 100 winners extend July's gains?
- Forget your cash ISA with these dividend darlings!
- Brexit has left these FTSE 100 stars looking far too cheap!
- Why Royal Dutch Shell plc looks set to be beaten by Mondi plc
- Bunzl plc, Mondi plc and Rexam plc have got it all wrapped up