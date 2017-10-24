Edition:
United Kingdom

Mondi PLC (MNDI.L)

MNDI.L on London Stock Exchange

1,884.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-6.00 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
1,890.00
Open
1,890.00
Day's High
1,891.00
Day's Low
1,876.00
Volume
1,234,151
Avg. Vol
1,597,947
52-wk High
2,145.00
52-wk Low
1,495.00

Select another date:

Wed, Oct 11 2017

South Africa's Mondi's Q3 profit rises, warns on full year

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 South African packaging and paper company Mondi reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly underlying operating profit on Wednesday helped up higher prices but said its full-year would miss expectations.

Continue Reading

South Africa's Mondi Group H1 profit falls 6 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 Packaging and paper company Mondi's half-year underlying profit fell 6 percent after the valuation of its forestry assets in South Africa rose less than the year before and due to the impact of mill maintenance shutdowns, it said on Thursday.

Mondi's Q1 profit falls on lower selling prices

JOHANNESBURG, May 11 South African packaging and paper company Mondi said on Thursday underlying operating profit for the first quarter of 2017 was down 6 percent due to lower selling prices and inflationary cost pressures.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MNDI.L Market Views