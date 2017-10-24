Manappuram Finance Ltd (MNFL.NS)
MNFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
101.05INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.05 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs102.10
Open
Rs102.60
Day's High
Rs102.75
Day's Low
Rs100.35
Volume
3,422,463
Avg. Vol
7,393,000
52-wk High
Rs112.50
52-wk Low
Rs57.80
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Manappuram Finance approves issue of NCDs worth upto 2 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth upto 2 billion rupees via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2ydvbAY Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Manappuram Finance June-qtr consol profit down about 3 pct
* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.60 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 7.51 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2wwXxCO Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Manappuram Finance sets interim dividend at 0.50 rupees/shr
* Says approved interim dividend of 0.50 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Manappuram Finance March-qtr profit up 53 pct
* Manappuram Finance Ltd - Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.31 billion rupees; Consol total revenue 6.55 billion rupees
BRIEF-Manappuram Finance declares interim dividend of 0.50 rupees per share
* Says declared 4th interim dividend of Rs.0.50 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
