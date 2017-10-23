Edition:
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY.L)

MONY.L on London Stock Exchange

317.70GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)

2.40 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
315.30
Open
314.60
Day's High
318.30
Day's Low
312.10
Volume
639,752
Avg. Vol
1,771,577
52-wk High
364.70
52-wk Low
258.90

BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com says quarterly revenue up 6 pct

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - ‍BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT OF MEETING FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com reports HY group revenue of 165.3 mln stg

* HY group revenue 165.3 million stg versus 157.6 million stg year ago

Just Eat names former Moneysupermarket.com chief Peter Plumb as CEO

Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc, had been named its CEO.

BRIEF-Just Eat names Moneysupermarket.Com's Peter Plumb as CEO

* Peter's most recent role was chief executive officer of Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

