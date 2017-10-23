Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (MPVD.TO)
MPVD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.79CAD
9:00pm BST
3.79CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-2.07%)
$-0.08 (-2.07%)
Prev Close
$3.87
$3.87
Open
$3.90
$3.90
Day's High
$3.90
$3.90
Day's Low
$3.79
$3.79
Volume
21,420
21,420
Avg. Vol
66,149
66,149
52-wk High
$7.15
$7.15
52-wk Low
$3.56
$3.56
Tue, Aug 29 2017
BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds provides update on loan facility
* Mountain Province Diamonds provides update on loan facility and extension of lenders' waiver
Patrick Evans to be new CEO of Canada's Dominion Diamond
Aug 9 Patrick Evans, the former chief executive of Mountain Province Diamonds, will become the new CEO of Dominion Diamond Corp once a deal to purchase the Canadian diamond company closes later this year, he said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds quarterly earnings per share C$0.05
* Mountain Province Diamonds - attributable share of diamond production for quarter was approximately 790,900 carats, 86 percent higher than Q1
BRIEF-Mountain province says GK Mine in Q2 treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant
* In Q2 , GK mine treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant
