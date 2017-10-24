Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE)

Police search Merck KGaA's French plant in thyroid pill inquiry LYON, France French police searched German drugmaker Merck KGaA's plant in Lyon on Tuesday as part of an investigation into complaints by patients about changes to its thyroid drug Levothyrox, a company spokeswoman said.

REFILE-Police search Merck KGaA's French plant in thyroid pill inquiry LYON, France, Oct 3 French police searched German drugmaker Merck KGaA's plant in Lyon on Tuesday as part of an investigation into complaints by patients about changes to its thyroid drug Levothyrox, a company spokeswoman said.

Merck KGaA CFO: 2017 profit guidance 'damn challenging' FRANKFURT Germany's Merck KGaA said it expected to meet its 2017 guidance, but warned it wouldn't be easy due to headwinds from currency fluctuations and a tough liquid crystals business.

Merck KGaA eyes up to 700 million euro Mavenclad sales in EU FRANKFURT Germany's Merck KGaA is eyeing annual sales of its multiple sclerosis pill Mavenclad, a late-comer to the market for oral treatments against the neurological disease, of up to 700 million euros ($823 million) in the European Union.

Merck KGaA CFO: 2017 profit guidance "damn challenging" FRANKFURT Germany's Merck KGaA said it expected to meet its 2017 guidance, but warned it wouldn't be easy due to headwinds from currency fluctuations and a tough liquid crystals business.

Merck KGaA CFO: 2017 profit guidance "damn challenging" FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Germany's Merck KGaA said it expected to meet its 2017 guidance, but warned it wouldn't be easy due to headwinds from currency fluctuations and a tough liquid crystals business.

BRIEF-Merck KGaA says 2017 guidance range achievable, but challenging * CFO says we still believe we will make our 2017 guidance range, but it is very challenging

Merck KGaA eyes up to 700 million euro Mavenclad sales in EU FRANKFURT Germany's Merck KGaA is eyeing annual sales of its multiple sclerosis pill Mavenclad, a late-comer to the market for oral treatments against the neurological disease, of up to 700 million euros (616.21 million pounds) in the European Union.