Marico Ltd (MRCO.NS)

MRCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

313.25INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.25 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs317.50
Open
Rs319.00
Day's High
Rs319.00
Day's Low
Rs312.00
Volume
621,541
Avg. Vol
1,096,652
52-wk High
Rs348.70
52-wk Low
Rs234.80

Tue, Aug 1 2017

BRIEF-Marico aims at volume growth of 8-10 pct in medium term

* Says for Q1FY18, India business witnessed volume decline of 9% on the backdrop of destocking by trade in june due to GST transition.

BRIEF-India's Marico June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 2.36 billion rupees versus profit of 2.68 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Marico unit buys business of Isoplus

* Says unit Marico South Africa bought business including related intellectual property rights of Isoplus

BRIEF-Marico March-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.53 billion rupees

