MRF Ltd (MRF.NS)
MRF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
63,064.45INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-426.15 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs63,490.60
Open
Rs63,450.00
Day's High
Rs63,574.00
Day's Low
Rs62,981.10
Volume
7,750
Avg. Vol
11,017
52-wk High
Rs74,147.50
52-wk Low
Rs46,199.90
BRIEF-India's MRF Ltd June qtr profit down about 78 pct
* June quarter profit 1.07 billion rupees versus profit of 4.91 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-India's MRF seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as MD
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as managing director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uUXAHM) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's MRF March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees
