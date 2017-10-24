Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA)
MRFG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
6.35BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.04 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
R$ 6.39
Open
R$ 6.50
Day's High
R$ 6.55
Day's Low
R$ 6.35
Volume
2,125,200
Avg. Vol
1,696,501
52-wk High
R$ 7.98
52-wk Low
R$ 5.08
Fri, Jun 23 2017
Marfrig says U.S. sales represent 2 pct of beef exports
SAO PAULO, June 23 Marfrig Global Foods SA said sales to the U.S. account for 2 percent of beef export proceeds and less than 1 percent of revenue at Brazil's No. 2 meatpacker.
Brazil's Marfrig says subsidiary Keystone Foods filed for U.S. IPO
SAO PAULO Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA said its subsidiary Keystone Foods has filed a request with the SEC for a U.S. initial public offering.
