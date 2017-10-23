Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N)
63.40USD
9:00pm BST
$-0.48 (-0.75%)
$63.88
$64.05
$64.52
$63.30
3,730,047
2,755,213
$66.80
$58.29
BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Merck advance LYNPARZA in Japan with a second regulatory submission
* AstraZeneca and Merck rapidly advance LYNPARZA (olaparib) in Japan with a second regulatory submission
BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Merck submit application for breast cancer drug in Japan
* ASTRAZENECA AND MSD RAPIDLY ADVANCE LYNPARZA IN JAPAN WITH A SECOND REGULATORY SUBMISSION
Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 in chronic care
Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc , moving to a new sales team structure in the United States, plans to cut 1,800 sales positions, while adding 960 jobs to a new chronic care sales force, the company said on Friday.
Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 in chronic care
Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc , moving to a new sales team structure in the United States, plans to cut 1,800 sales positions, while adding 960 jobs to a new chronic care sales force, the company said on Friday.
UPDATE 1-Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 in chronic care
Oct 20 Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc, moving to a new sales team structure in the United States, plans to cut 1,800 sales positions, while adding 960 jobs to a new chronic care sales force, the company said on Friday.
Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 jobs in chronic care
Oct 20 Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc, moving to a new sales team structure in the United States, plans to cut 1,800 sales positions, while adding 960 jobs to a new chronic care sales force, the company said on Friday.
Merck cyber attack may cost insurers $275 million - Verisk's PCS
NEW YORK Insurers could pay $275 million (209.06 million pounds) to cover the insured portion of drugmaker Merck & Co's loss from a cyber attack in June, according to a forecast by Verisk Analytics Inc's Property Claim Services (PCS) unit.
Merck cyber attack may cost insurers $275 million: Verisk's PCS
NEW YORK Insurers could pay $275 million to cover the insured portion of drugmaker Merck & Co's loss from a cyber attack in June, according to a forecast by Verisk Analytics Inc's Property Claim Services (PCS) unit.
CORRECTED-Merck cyber attack may cost insurers $275 mln -Verisk's PCS
NEW YORK, Oct 19 Insurers could pay $275 million to cover the insured portion of drugmaker Merck & Co's loss from a cyber attack in June, according to a forecast by Verisk Analytics Inc's Property Claim Services (PCS) unit.
BRIEF-U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for lynparza
* U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for lynparza® (olaparib) in metastatic breast cancer and grants priority review