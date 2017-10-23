Edition:
United Kingdom

Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N)

MRK.N on New York Stock Exchange

63.40USD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.48 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
$63.88
Open
$64.05
Day's High
$64.52
Day's Low
$63.30
Volume
3,730,047
Avg. Vol
2,755,213
52-wk High
$66.80
52-wk Low
$58.29

BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Merck advance LYNPARZA in Japan with a second regulatory submission

* AstraZeneca and Merck rapidly advance LYNPARZA (olaparib) in Japan with a second regulatory submission

Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 in chronic care

Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc , moving to a new sales team structure in the United States, plans to cut 1,800 sales positions, while adding 960 jobs to a new chronic care sales force, the company said on Friday.

Merck cyber attack may cost insurers $275 million - Verisk's PCS

NEW YORK Insurers could pay $275 million (209.06 million pounds) to cover the insured portion of drugmaker Merck & Co's loss from a cyber attack in June, according to a forecast by Verisk Analytics Inc's Property Claim Services (PCS) unit.

BRIEF-U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for lynparza

* U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for lynparza® (olaparib) in metastatic breast cancer and grants priority review

