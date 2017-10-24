Mr Price Group Ltd (MRPJ.J)
MRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
17,600.00ZAc
2:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
-138.00 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
17,738.00
Open
17,784.00
Day's High
17,834.00
Day's Low
17,445.00
Volume
929,312
Avg. Vol
1,301,818
52-wk High
18,975.00
52-wk Low
12,559.00
BRIEF-Mr Price says in first four months of FY2018 retail sales up 6.2 pct
* FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018, RETAIL SALES GREW BY 6.2% TO R6.5BN
UPDATE 2-South Africa's Mr Price suffers first annual profit drop in 16 years
* Retailer maintains dividend (Adds share price, analyst comment)
South Africa's Mr Price posts first annual profit drop in 16 years
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Mr Price Group Ltd posted a 12 percent drop in full-year earnings, the first drop in annual profit since 2001, as consumers struggle in a sluggish economy.
BRIEF-Mr Price Group Limited says full-year revenue up 0.7 pct
* Fy diluted headline earnings per share of 887.9 cents represents a decrease of 10.4 pct on previous year
