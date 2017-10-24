Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.BO)

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says August total sales up about 24 pct * Says August total sales of 163,701 vehicles versus 132,211 vehicles last year

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India July total sales up about 21 pct * Says July total sales of 165,346 vehicles versus 137,116 vehicles last year

India's Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit up 4.4 pct, misses estimates July 27 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's top-selling car maker, posted a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, but missed estimates as a rise in commodity prices and the impact of a new nationwide sales tax ate into earnings.

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Q1 costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, expenses‍​ * Says costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, and sales promotion & marketing expenses‍​ in Q1

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India June-qtr profit up 4.4 pct * June quarter profit 15.56 billion rupees versus profit of 14.91 billion rupees last year

TABLE-India's Maruti Suzuki June vehicle sales up 7.6 pct y/y July 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in June: June 2017 June 2016 Pct change TOTAL SALES 106,394 98,840 7.6 DOMESTIC SALES 93,263 92,133 1.2 CARS 69,970 72,551 -3.6 EXPORTS 13,131 6,707 95.8 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in MUMBAI)

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India May total sales up 11.3 pct * Says May total sales of 136962 vehicles versus 123,034 vehicles last year

BRIEF-Dena Bank ties up with Maruti Suzuki India for retail financing of manufactured vehicles * Says ties up with Maruti Suzuki India Limited(MSIL) for retail financing of manufactured vehicles Source text: [Dena Bank Ties Up with Maruti Suzuki India Limited(MSIL) for Retail Financing of Manufactured Vehicles] Further company coverage: