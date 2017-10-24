WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

Asda profit fell 11.5 percent in 2016 LONDON Asda, the British supermarket business of U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart , reported an 11.5 percent drop in profit in 2016, a performance it said was "behind expectations".

