WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)
MRW.L on London Stock Exchange
232.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
235.20
Open
235.00
Day's High
235.00
Day's Low
231.80
Volume
5,880,870
Avg. Vol
10,563,953
52-wk High
254.40
52-wk Low
210.20
Mon, Sep 18 2017
BRIEF-WM Morrison Supermarkets launches sterling and euro tender offer
* TENDER OFFERS FOR SAFEWAY'S £200 MILLION 6.1 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2018, EUR 700 MILLION 2.250 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2020, £400 MILLION 3.5 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Asda profit fell 11.5 percent in 2016
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket business of U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart , reported an 11.5 percent drop in profit in 2016, a performance it said was "behind expectations".
BRIEF-WM Morrison Supermarkets to partner with Mccoll's
* INITIALLY MORRISONS WILL SUPPLY C.1,000 MCCOLL'S CONVENIENCE SHOPS AND 350 NEWSAGENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
