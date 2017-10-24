Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)

BRIEF-Cray to offer its supercomputing systems in Microsoft azure datacenters​ * Cray- strategic alliance with Microsoft where cos to jointly engage with customers to offer Cray supercomputing systems in Microsoft azure datacenters​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Microsoft expands rural U.S. campaign with Green Bay Packers tie-up SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp has teamed up with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers in a $10 million partnership intended to spur tech innovation in Wisconsin, the software company said on Thursday.

BRIEF-‍EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry​ * ‍EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.

UPDATE 1-Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft Oct 18 A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.

