Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)

MSFT.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

78.83USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$78.83
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
6,628,465
52-wk High
$79.34
52-wk Low
$57.29

Microsoft to drop lawsuit after U.S. government revises data request rules

Microsoft Corp said it will drop a lawsuit against the U.S. government after the Department of Justice (DOJ) changed data request rules on alerting internet users about agencies accessing their information.

BRIEF-Cray to offer its supercomputing systems in Microsoft azure datacenters​

* Cray- strategic alliance with Microsoft where cos to jointly engage with customers to offer Cray supercomputing systems in Microsoft azure datacenters​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Microsoft expands rural U.S. campaign with Green Bay Packers tie-up

SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp has teamed up with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers in a $10 million partnership intended to spur tech innovation in Wisconsin, the software company said on Thursday.

BRIEF-‍EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry​

* ‍EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft

A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.

Exclusive: Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack in 2013

Microsoft Corp's secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, according to five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database.

