Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)
23 Oct 2017
Microsoft to drop lawsuit after U.S. government revises data request rules
Microsoft Corp said it will drop a lawsuit against the U.S. government after the Department of Justice (DOJ) changed data request rules on alerting internet users about agencies accessing their information.
BRIEF-Cray to offer its supercomputing systems in Microsoft azure datacenters
* Cray- strategic alliance with Microsoft where cos to jointly engage with customers to offer Cray supercomputing systems in Microsoft azure datacenters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Microsoft expands rural U.S. campaign with Green Bay Packers tie-up
SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp has teamed up with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers in a $10 million partnership intended to spur tech innovation in Wisconsin, the software company said on Thursday.
BRIEF-EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry
* EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.
Oct 18 A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.
Exclusive: Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack in 2013
Microsoft Corp's secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, according to five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database.