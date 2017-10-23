Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)
MSLH.L on London Stock Exchange
480.20GBp
5:02pm BST
480.20GBp
5:02pm BST
Change (% chg)
10.20 (+2.17%)
10.20 (+2.17%)
Prev Close
470.00
470.00
Open
470.50
470.50
Day's High
481.40
481.40
Day's Low
465.90
465.90
Volume
225,931
225,931
Avg. Vol
302,372
302,372
52-wk High
481.40
481.40
52-wk Low
257.20
257.20
Thu, Oct 19 2017
BRIEF-Marshalls Plc buys CPM Group for total cash consideration of 38.3 mln stg
* acquisition of CPM group limited for a total cash consideration of £38.3m
