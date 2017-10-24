ArcelorMittal SA (MT.AS)

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17) BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

ArcelorMittal plans $1 billion Mexico investment by 2020 - chairman MEXICO CITY ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, will invest $1 billion (0.75 billion pounds) in Mexico over the next three years, in part to boost its North American trade operations, the company said on Thursday.

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

EU regulators to rule on ArcelorMittal's buy of Ilva by October 26 BRUSSELS EU competition regulators will decide by Oct. 26 whether to clear Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal's acquisition of Italian steel plant Ilva, the European Commission said on Friday.

