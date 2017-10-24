Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL.NS)
20.05INR
11:29am BST
Rs-0.15 (-0.74%)
Rs20.20
Rs20.25
Rs20.85
Rs19.95
1,662,920
1,504,451
Rs27.45
Rs15.60
Tue, Oct 3 2017
BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 55 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 55 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2yUQZPu Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs
* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis worth INR 55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam considers proposal for assets monetization
* Says proceeds from assets monetization to be used to lower debt Source text: http://bit.ly/2w73zKD Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam June-qtr loss narrows
* June quarter loss 7.03 billion rupees versus loss of 7.18 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
BRIEF-India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam posts March-qtr loss
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.89 ln rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.93 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r7dqPL) Further company coverage: